Offender collapsed after taking psycho Zombie Drug Black Mamba in town centre

A reformed drug-user has been given a warning after he was caught with cannabis-based street drug Black Mamba which is causing misery across the UK.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, November 9, how Ben Wayde Griffin, 23, of Annesley Close, Chesterfield, was spotted by police smoking a suspicious substance before slumping on a bench in New Square, in Chesterfield town centre, in the shadow of the Crooked Spire Church.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Officers saw Griffin in New Square, Chesterfield, and saw him walk away and return a short time later with a bag with green matter in the bottom and the police were concerned it was a controlled substance.

“They then saw him smoking some of it and slumping onto a bench.

“It was believed to be Mamba and it was identified as a controlled cannabinoid.”

Griffin told police he had bought the drug for £45 and he knew it was a controlled substance and that he did not have the authority to be in possession of the drug.

Black Mamba or MMB-FUBINACA is regarded by police and the courts as a psychoactive substance and has been dubbed the Zombie Drug after many of those who are using the substance have been found collapsed in the street.

The defendant, who has no previous convictions for drug offences, pleaded guilty to possessing 0.77grammes of MMB-FUBINACA B after he was found by police on August 22.

Defence solicitor Denny Lau said: “It was clear he was someone taking Mamba and this subsequently led to him stealing and going to prison in September.

“But in prison he kicked this habit and he has since provided negative test results for drugs with the probation service.”

Mr Lau argued that things have changed for Griffin and he has turned his life around.

Magistrates stated they were aware of the nature of Black Mamba and the misery that it causes but in this instance they understood Griffin has since been making progress.

Griffin was sentenced to a 12 month conditional discharge but was warned if he re-offends in the next year he will be re-sentenced for the drugs possession offence.

The defendant was also ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge.