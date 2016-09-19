Off-road biker put children at risk in Sheffield

Police are searching for an off-road biker who put children at risk in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said officers received complaints about off-road motorcyclists in Woodthorpe over the weekend and spotted one bike being ridden in a 'dangerous manner' yesterday.

The biker was not apprehended.

A force spokesman said a search is now underway for the rider of the red and white trails bike.

He added: "We are aware that a number of calls have been made in relation to the riding of off road motorbikes this weekend.

"On Sunday, whilst patrolling the Woodthorpe area we have witnessed a large red and large white trials bike being ridden in a dangerous manner putting the safety of pedestrians, including young children, at risk.

"We are urging anyone who may hold any information in relation to any addresses locally where these bikes have been seen coming and going from to report this to us.

"Be assured once these riders have been identified we will be taking action and in addition will be reporting their details to the local housing providers as they have contributed to many reports of anti-social behaviour.

"Please give us your support. Any details provided will remain confidential and will assist us with future off road motorcycle operations."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.