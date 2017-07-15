Search

Off road bike seized by police in South Yorkshire

The off road bike seized by police. Picture: @RothCentralLPT

The off road bike seized by police. Picture: @RothCentralLPT

0
Have your say

An off-road bike has been seized by police in Rotherham.

The bike was discovered on Neville Road, in Kimberworth this afternoon.

The owner was dealt with by police for having no documents or insurance for the bike.

Back to the top of the page