Occupants miraculously escape injury after car overturns outside Sheffield hospital

The occupants of this car miraculously escaped without injuries after it overturned outside Sheffield's Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

Police were called to Glossop Road at around 7pm on Wednesday, June 14, to reports of a 'damage only collision'.

On arrival, they discovered a Toyota Avensis overturned outside Sheffield's Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

Police vans, cars and ambulances arrived on the scene but the emergency services said there were no reported injuries in the crash.

No other vehicles are understood to have been involved.

One eye-witness said: "Orio Hope everyone involved are ok. Was on my way to visit my mother-in-law in hospital and couldn't believe what had just happened."