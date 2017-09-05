Nuisance off-road bikers targeted in South Yorkshire town

Police launched an operation to crackdown on nuisance off-road motorbike riders following complaints from residents.

Officers based in Royston and Goldthorpe joined forces with the specialist off-road bike team to put the brakes on nuisance bikers over the weekend.

As part of a dedicated operation, officers flooded areas popular with off-road bikers, which had been raised as a concern by members of the public.

Officers were stationed in Athersley, Carlton and parts of the Trans Pennine Trail from Stairfoot to Cudworth, Lundwood and Bolton-on-Dearne as they seized three bikes.

Sergeant Brad Wynne, who ran the operation, said: “Our main aim throughout the day was to identify any off-road bikers and engage with them to educate them about the dangers and potential antisocial element of it.

“Where necessary, we also used police polices to seize bikes and a total of three bikes were seized. Three tickets were also issued for those who were driving without a licence and without insurance."