Nothing to fear about changes to GCSEs claims Sheffield education expert

GCSE results day is a nerve wracking time for thousands of students across South Yorkshire.

It marks the end of a nail biting summer waiting for those all important grades.

But this year there is an additional complication because it's the first year that pupils will be graded from nine to one in English and maths, rather than A* to G. By 2020 all GCSE subjects will be graded this way.

School standards minister Nick Gibb said a new grading system provides stretch for the highest performers by showing greater distinction between the top marks.

The new GCSEs are more challenging and the new grading system has more grades at the top end to recognise the highest achievers.

Grade nine is the highest grade and will be awarded to fewer pupils that the current A*. The Department of Education recognises grade four as a standard pass and grade five as a strong pass.

To help navigate what can be a complicated process and to make sure students are prepared, local youth charity Sheffield Futures - responsible for delivering careers advice in schools across Sheffield - is on hand to provide advice and guidance.

Nigel Ball, all age guidance manager at Sheffield Futures, said there is nothing to fear about the changes to GCSEs.

He said: "It's basically just changing letters to numbers. It's just a case of getting used to that idea.

"So far we have had a number of parents asking for information and so we are able to provide them with a link to the website which explains all the changes.

"With young people it isn't something that has crept up yet.

"What usually happens is that after GCSE there is a panic, particularly if they haven't achieved what they thought they would have and so that's typically when we see them.

"There is going to be some simplistic questions and a number of people coming to us saying I don't understand it which we will then go though things but above and beyond that I don't think there will be any issues.

"It's about people getting their head around numbers being used instead of letters."

On results day, Sheffield Futures' advisors will be on hand to provide support in 13 city secondary schools - All Saints Catholic High, Birley Community College, Bradfield School, Forge Valley, Handsworth Grange Community Sports College, High Storrs, Hinde House, King Ecgbert School, Newfield School, Sheffield Springs Academy, Silverdale School, Stocksbridge High and Yewlands Academy.

Mr Ball said: "Our advisors will also be on hand on the day of results to help and offer advice.

"If they open their envelope and aren't happy then we work with young people and come up with a plan B and plan C, and sometimes even a plan D.

"If they are happy, then they have usually made their choices and have applied (to further education or training).

"If the young people don't come up to us on the day straight after GCSE result it means it has been a good day for them. But for some they come up to us and are quiet disappointed.

"We do things to support them and move things forward if they need that support.

"The first thing we do is sit down and speak with them. We want them to know that it is really not the end of the world.

"There is such a big panic after GCSE and A-Level results that it's the end of the world for a youngster if they haven't done well, but it isn't. There are always other options out there.

"People look at GCSEs as a bit of a springboard to A-Levels. There are plenty of other options around such as apprenticeships.

"It may be that a couple of results have let them down and we can signpost them to other options that can improve those.

"If they are faced with an scenario where they are really quite disappointed and have a raft of bad results then we can show them other training providers.

"There are lots of options available from paid apprenticeships to traineeships and study programmes or full time paid work."

Outside of school careers advice sessions students can call Star House, on Division Street, in the city centre, or call 0114 2012800.

Case studies

Joel achieved grade C in his Maths and ICT GCSEs but didn’t do so well with the rest of his grades.

With low self-confidence and a lack of direction Joel started courses in engineering and business administration at local colleges which he didn’t complete and eventually took on a string of jobs at local employers.

With maths always being Joel’s best subject at school, a career in accountancy was something he always dreamed of but never had the confidence or family support to pursue.

Sheffield Futures began to support Joel advising him on what he could do to shape a better employment future and realise his dreams.

The organisation worked with Joel to combine part-time working and training to improve his qualifications so that he could start to realise his career in accountancy.

After looking at different options, Sheffield Futures supported Joel in applying to Babington College, in the city centre, which specialises in accountancy apprenticeships at different levels.

Joel is really excited about the prospect of improving his qualifications through an apprenticeship as well as receiving a wage through his work placements.

Andi, aged 20, has been blind since birth and supported by Sheffield Futures since his GCSEs to help him realise his ambition of working in IT.

After leaving school at 16 and taking GCSEs as well as other qualifications in RE, geography and IT, Andi decided that a career in IT was for him.

His school recommended that to realise this ambition, with the additional support needs Andi had, it would be necessary for him to attend a specialist college of further education for the blind.

All such colleges are located outside of the city and it was felt that at 16, he was too young to leave family and friends and crucially the support network which would be essential to his success. Understanding that having access to his support network and therefore staying in Sheffield could make or break his educational success, after much negotiation, Sheffield Futures supported Andi to secure an ICT level one course place at The Sheffield College.

Andi went from strength to strength with support from Sheffield Futures, going on to complete an IT BTEC Diploma at level two. With further encouragement he also went on to repeat his GCSE functional skills in Maths and English.

A barrier to Andi achieving his ambition of working in IT appeared after successfully completing his second year.

Because of the high level use of graphics on the course, it was felt it wouldn’t be suitable for Andi. Sheffield Futures helped Andi overcome this barrier by supporting the development of his education, health and care plan with Sheffield Council so that he could continue in education to enable his IT career.

These plans are now required by law for children and young people aged up to 25 who need more support than is available through special educational needs support.

After looking into different routes forward, including A-Levels and degree courses, Sheffield Futures identified the supported internship programme at Sheaf Specialist Vocational College.

Andi has successfully completed a year on the internship and is currently on placement working in IT as part of the team at Sheffield Council’s customer service centre.

His role has been converted to a traineeship, which will hopefully result in a paid apprenticeship.