'Not long till we have him home:' Sister hints paedophile footballer Adam Johnson could be freed from Doncaster jail

The sister of convicted paedophile footballer Adam Johnson has hinted the shamed star could soon be released from a Doncaster prison.

Faye Johnson, who has stood by the former England and Sunderland player's side, posted a photo of her brother on social media with the message: "Not long now till we have him back home where he belongs" with the hashtags 'throwback' and 'familytime'

Johnson is currently serving six years at Doncaster's Moorland Prison for grooming and sexual activity with a 15-year-old schoolgirl.

She posted the cryptic message with a photo of Johnson and a baby called Lucas this morning.

Faye also included a love heart emoji and a couple of smiley face emojis.

Earlier this year she announced she had taken her six-year-old son to visit his uncle for the first time since he was jailed, in what she described as an 'emotional' reunion.

At the time of his trial - facing accusations of grooming, kissing and touching his victim - Johnson told the jury he was "ashamed" of what he had done.

Moreover he said he felt "shame and remorse" over the way he had behaved - saying he "wholeheartedly apologised for the stupidity" of his actions.

Johnson admitted grooming the girl and one charge of sexual activity with a child, relating to kissing her.

He denied there was any further sexual activity with the girl in his Range Rover when he met up with her in County Durham.

He was cleared of one charge relating to another sexual act.

Johnson told the court: “She was blameless and could not have consented. It was all my fault.

"She was a child and should have been safe in my company. My behaviour was wholly unacceptable.”