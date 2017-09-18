Norwich City fan suffers broken jaw in violent scenes after Sheffield United clash

A Norwich City fan said he was attacked from behind as violent scenes erupted between rival fans at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

John Carver, 55, was walking away from the ground with a friend when he was knocked unconscious after being attacked from behind.

Speaking to edp24, Mr Carver said that the next thing he remembered was waking up and being treated by a paramedic after suffering serious injuries.

After returning home, the Norwich fan went to hospital where x-rays revealed that his jaw had been broken in the attack.

Mr Carver will today undergo an operation at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to have a plate and a screw put into his jaw.

He told edp24: "I was coming out of the ground talking to my mate about the match and next thing I knew I was waking up with a paramedic over me.

“My mate said someone had come at me from behind and hit me - I never saw it coming."

Pictures on social media showed emergency services huddled around a pool of blood outside the away end after Sheffield United slumped to a 1-0 loss against the Canaries.

Norwich City fans said that they had been 'targeted' by Sheffield United fans following the final whistle.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman told edp24.co.uk they had arrested a 22-year-old man from Sheffield on suspicion of assault, and a 39-year-old man from Sheffield on a public order offence.

The force initially said that they had arrested two Norwich fans but later corrected their mistake.

Reports on social media said that two Norwich City fans were taken to A&E following the violence and Mr Carver said he was appalled by what he saw.

He said: "It’s terrible. Those sort of people shouldn’t be anywhere near a football ground.

“I spoke to the police and hopefully they’re going to find it on CCTV and get the guy who did it.”

Fellow City fan Mark Francis, 50, from Wreningham, said he was also caught up in the violence when leaving the ground.

Mr Francis said he suffered a blow to the side of the head in the incident.

He said: “I saw one guy was getting punched and attacked by four or five people. There were no police there initially, and then the stewards started to step in and break it up.

"They blocked us back into the exit so we were on the inside and the Sheffield fans were on the outside. They were like pack animals. It was unpleasant and unnecessary.”