North Derbyshire woman behind bars for breaching suspended prison sentence

A woman is behind bars for breaching a suspended prison sentence - after she used a stolen bank card belonging to a pensioner.

Sarah Fox, aged 39, was jailed for a year for breaching a two year suspended sentence for grievous bodily harm, after she admitted handling stolen goods.

Fox, of Hazelby Road, Creswell, used a card which belonged to a 78-year-old woman, whose bag was stolen from a car parked on Duke Street, Creswell, on Sunday, May 1.

The card was used a short time later at a local store.

Fox was jailed for one week for handling stolen goods and a year for breaching the suspended sentence, which was imposed in September 2015.

She was sentenced at Chesterfield Justice Centre.

