North Derbyshire man missing in south of France

An Unstone man living on his boat in the south of France has been reported missing.

David John Henson, aged 76, has been living on his boat, The Lady Amy, in the south of France but his family have not heard from him since May.

He has been travelling around the Camargeu area of France and is usually in regular contact with his family in the UK, but relatives have raised the alarm after not hearing from him since May.

David is white, 6ft 1in tall, of a medium build and has shoulder length, grey hair, which he wears in a ponytail.

A Derbsyhire Police spokeswoman said: "We are liaising with authorities in France and are asking people to share this appeal on social media, particularly if they live in southern France or know people that do."

Anyone with information should call Derbyshire Police on 101, or 0345 123 3333 if calling from outside Derbyshire.