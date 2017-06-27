Nominate your Young Readers

Meadowhall has launched a quest to find and reward a young reading hero from Sheffield, who has gnoe above and beyond to inspire or help others through books.

Parents, guardians, teachers, families and friends in Sheffield are being asked to nominate a child under the age of 12 who they think has used reading to positively benefit others.

Young Readers Programme

The initiaive is part of the Young Readers Programme - a partnership between its co-owner, British Land, and the National Literacy Trust. The programme is designed to encourage children aged 11 and under to read for enjoyment in their spare time.

The winner will receive £100 of National Book Tokens for their school, £50 of National Book Tokens for themselves, and a copy of ‘My Brother is a Superhero’ by David Solomons - winner of Waterstones Children’s Book Prize 2016.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “Supporting the local community is something we’re passionate about. The Young Readers Programme is a wonderful initiative that has a real, positive impact on encouraging local schoolchildren to read for enjoyment outside of the classroom.

“We thoroughly enjoyed hosting the storytelling event this year and we’re excited about launching the Reading Heroes competition – I’m sure we’ll see some very worthy nominations!”

Pupils from Phillimore Community Primary School, Abbeyfield Primary Academy and Wincobank Nursery & Infant School have already attended Young Readers events at Meadowhall, including an animated storytelling session.

Jonathan Douglas, director of the National Literacy Trust, said: “We know that reading for pleasure is one of the most effective ways to help children reach their full potential. Our research shows that children who enjoy reading every day outside school are five times more likely to read above the expected level for their age than those who don’t. Our Young Readers Programme has helped more than 19,000 children choose books to enjoy and keep. For many, these were the first books they had ever owned.

“Literacy underpins the long-term wellbeing and prosperity of every community, so encouraging children to read for enjoyment is an important step towards boosting literacy levels in Sheffield. We’re thrilled to be bringing the programme to Meadowhall once again as well as supporting the search for Sheffield’s inspirational young Reading Hero.”

Nominations can now be made via Meadowhall’s website where adults can submit an entry.