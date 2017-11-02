No serious injuries reported after M1 pile-up in South Yorkshire

Motorists involved in a pile-up on the M1 in South Yorkshire this morning escaped without serious injuries, it has been reported.

South Yorkshire Police said two lorries and one car were involved in a collision on the southbound stretch between junction 31 at Aston, Rotherham and junction 30 at Barlborough, North Derbyshire.

There were earlier reports that four vehicles were involved.

The southbound lanes are closed between junctions 31 and 30 and a diversion is in place.

A police spokesman said: "The M1 southbound at junction 31 to 30 is still closed due to a collision this morning, just before 5am, involving two HGVs and a car.

"There are no serious injuries reported at this time, however all lanes are blocked and there is no estimated time as yet when they will be clear.

"Please plan an alternative route and thank you for your patience while the incident is dealt with."