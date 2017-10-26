'No public danger' after chemical spill at South Yorkshire school

Emergency services have given reassurances that there is 'no public danger' after a chemical spill at a school reportedly caused pupils to become ill.

Police, firefighters and ambulance crews were called out to Barnsley Academy in Worsbrough at 1.20pm earlier today after a chemical leak.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that some children had started to feel unwell and were developing a rash.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue accepted that while some "pupils and staff presented with similar symptoms, no harmful substances have been identified."

The brigade added that there is "no public danger."

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Nobody has been taken to hospital. Emergency services remain at the scene."

Students were originally being kept inside the secondary school building but it is understood they have since been allowed to leave.

Parents had also gathered outside the school gates once news broke, but the school has kept them informed about developments.

A statement on the school's website said earlier: "Due to the presence of the fire brigade on the school site, investigating a possible incident we will need to keep pupils in school for the time being there is no cause for alarm as this is a precautionary reason and we will update you asap.

"All pupils are being well looked after and we are awaiting the Fire Brigade to give us the all clear."