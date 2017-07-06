‘No jams from £50m logistics hub in Sheffield’ - claim

The developer of a £50m lorry depot on one of Sheffield’s busiest junctions has said it won’t add to congestion.

Peel Logistics Property says it “fully understands” the problems at Junction 34 of the M1 at Tinsley but its plans for a logistics “would not have an adverse impact on the network.”

The firm has organised a drop-in event so people can see and comment on the plans.

Peel is preparing a planning application for the former Outokumpu site off Shepcote Lane in Tinsley.

It wants to spend £50m building warehouses and offices on the 48-acre plot.

It claims tenants will create thousands of jobs and generate millions of pounds of investment.

A spokesman said: “We fully understand that there are highways issues around junction 34 and our application will go into detail on this subject.

“That being said, because of the type of occupiers we expect to attract to the site we do not believe that we will have an adverse impact on the network as it stands.”

Concerns have been raised about congestion in the area.

Sheffield City Council is desperate to keep traffic moving in an area set to create thousands of jobs. But gridlock is already hampering major developments.

A £300m extension at Meadowhall – set to create 1,400 jobs – has been put on hold for a third time by Highways England.

The Peel spokesman added: “Come along to view proposals and comment on the plans ahead of a planning application being submitted to Sheffield City Council.

“This public drop-in event is an opportunity for us to share our plans with residents, community organisations, city councillors, and local businesses.

“Our proposals will deliver the regeneration of one of the largest industrial sites in Sheffield.”

The drop-in event is from 3.30pm-7pm on Monday July 17 at The Source Academy, 300 Meadowhall Way, Sheffield, S9 1EA