No arrests after three children hit by car at Doncaster school

Have your say

No arrests have been made yet after three children were hit by a car in the grounds of a Doncaster school.

Two girls and a boy were struck by a car at Long Toft Primary School, Church Road, Stainforth, on Friday at 8.40am.

South Yorkshire Police said the car was 'performing a manoeuvre' at the time of the collision.

A spokeswoman for the force said today that no arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

Two of the children - a five-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl - suffered minor injuries, but a nine-year-old girl was airlifted to Sheffield Children's Hospital with serious injuries.

It is believed all three children were siblings.

A woman thought to be their mum has posted on Facebook to say that one child suffered a broken wrist, while the others sustained bruises.

She added: "I want to thank those amazing people who lifted the car off my kids, I couldn't' be more grateful.

"I know it was an accident. I also hope the woman driver is okay. Terrible, wrong place wrong time."

Contact police with information on 101.