'NIGHTMARE' ROAD: Lorry rips door from parked car on Chesterfield street

Residents are calling for action on a 'nightmare' Chesterfield road after a lorry ripped a door from a parked car.
Ben Finney posted this picture on Facebook after a white 7.5-tonne lorry hit his Mazda on Handley Road, Old Whittington, at 7.50am yesterday.
The lorry driver left the scene without stopping.
Ben said: "It was a shock when I woke up to see my car like that - it looks like it will be a write-off.
"The door was left in the middle of the road which could have been potentially life-threatening to other drivers - and I'm disappointed the driver didn't stop."
Police have been informed of the incident.
This morning, the Derbyshire Times visited Handley Road to speak to residents who branded the street a 'racetrack' - and tell of their fears that someone could be killed.
Diane Munday said: "It's a shocking road - it has been for decades.
"I've seen vehicles speeding and smashing into parked cars and walls in the past.
"Something needs to be done urgently.
"It would help if it was a one-way street."
Lucy Spencer said: "My wing-mirror has been knocked off at least three times.
"This road is, quite frankly, horrific - it's like living near the M1.
"We need speed bumps and speed cameras here before there's a tragedy."
Rachel Curtis said: "It's not a good road at all.
"A lot of drivers treat it like a racetrack.
"They really need to slow down before someone is seriously injured or even worse."
Another resident, who did not want to be named, said: "It's only a matter of time before someone is killed along this awful road.
"I really fear for my kids' safety."