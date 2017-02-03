'NIGHTMARE' ROAD: Lorry rips door from parked car on Chesterfield street

Residents are calling for action on a 'nightmare' Chesterfield road after a lorry ripped a door from a parked car.

Ben Finney posted this picture on Facebook after a white 7.5-tonne lorry hit his Mazda on Handley Road, Old Whittington, at 7.50am yesterday.

Handley Road.

The lorry driver left the scene without stopping.

Ben said: "It was a shock when I woke up to see my car like that - it looks like it will be a write-off.

"The door was left in the middle of the road which could have been potentially life-threatening to other drivers - and I'm disappointed the driver didn't stop."

Police have been informed of the incident.

This morning, the Derbyshire Times visited Handley Road to speak to residents who branded the street a 'racetrack' - and tell of their fears that someone could be killed.

Diane Munday said: "It's a shocking road - it has been for decades.

"I've seen vehicles speeding and smashing into parked cars and walls in the past.

"Something needs to be done urgently.

"It would help if it was a one-way street."

Lucy Spencer said: "My wing-mirror has been knocked off at least three times.

"This road is, quite frankly, horrific - it's like living near the M1.

"We need speed bumps and speed cameras here before there's a tragedy."

Rachel Curtis said: "It's not a good road at all.

"A lot of drivers treat it like a racetrack.

"They really need to slow down before someone is seriously injured or even worse."

Another resident, who did not want to be named, said: "It's only a matter of time before someone is killed along this awful road.

"I really fear for my kids' safety."