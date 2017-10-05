Nightclub bosses vow to step up security after stabbings in Sheffield

Security at a Sheffield nightclub is to be stepped up after stabbings last weekend.

Two men, aged 28 and 33, were knifed in Area nightclub in Burgess Street, near Barker's Pool, in the early hours of Sunday.

One was stabbed in the back of his head and the other suffered a punctured lung.

Area nightclub bosses said the nightclub violence was an 'isolated incident' and they are 'working closely' with the police on a number of 'operational improvements to ensure the continued safety and enjoyment of all customers and staff'.

Body cameras will be woman by security staff at the club in a new move in the wake of the stabbings.

A spokesman said: "Safety is of paramount importance to us at Area. In these uncertain times we want our customers to feel and be safe.

"With the guidance and advice from the local authorities, customers can expect to see increased security measures, female door staff, ID scanning and body cameras linked to local authority and in place for all trading sessions at the venue from this Friday."

Paddy Whur, a partner at Woods Whur Licensing Solicitors, added: "I was instructed on Sunday to represent the interests of the club in dealing with the extraordinary circumstances within Sheffield over the weekend.

"I was delighted that South Yorkshire Police worked with us on Monday to agree a strong partnership approach in dealing with the some of the localised issues. This was a great example of how a responsible operator and a receptive police force can act quickly to guarantee the safety of the night time economy."

Violence flared at the club less than 24 hours after four other men were stabbed in two knife attacks elsewhere in Sheffield city centre.

A 21-year-old man was stabbed in his stomach in Carver Street at around 4.35am on Saturday and at 5.50am that day, three men, aged 20, 22 and 30, were stabbed in another attack in Division Street.

Nobody has been arrested over the nightclub attack but Lamar Waite, 18, of Denholme Close, Burngreave and Osman Adan, 19, of Neville Close, Burngreave, have both been charged with attempted murder, two counts of grievous bodily harm and racially aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm in connection to the other incidents.

Waite has also been charged with threatening a person with a bladed article.

They were remanded in custody by a Sheffield magistrates ahead of a court hearing on Monday, October 30.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.