Niece of Sheffield hero Kelly Brewster left 'traumatised' after Manchester terror attack

A fundraiser has been planned for Kelly Brewster's niece who has been left 'traumatised' by the Manchester terror attack.

Demi Booth, 14, waved goodbye to her beloved aunt Kelly on May 22 as she headed off to Manchester Arena to watch the Ariana Grande gig.

Kelly Brewster with her partner Ian

However, tragedy struck when 22-year-old Salman Ramadan Abedi detonated a homemade bomb and killed 22 adults and children.

Kelly tragically died while shielding Demi's niece Hollie, 12, who was also at the gig along with their mother Claire.

Hollie was left with two broken legs following the blast while Claire suffered a broken jaw.

Kelly's close friend Keeley Fisher, 31, has now organised a fundraiser to support Demi who she says has been left traumatised by the events of that night.

She said: "At first, Demi thought that her family were just missing but then we found out that Kelly had died.

"We then had to go to Manchester not even knowing if her mum and sister alive so we thought it would be a nice idea to raise some money for her.

"Demi is still going through a lot of trauma. Anyone who goes through something like that at 14-years-old is going to be affected.

"I don't know how she's coped because she still had to go to school with her mum and sister still over in Manchester.

"She's having to deal with it all so we thought it would be nice to plan something that would take her mind off it."

In June, South Yorkshire Police released a statement revealing that both Claire and Hollie were recovering in hospital following the attack.

The statement, released on behalf of Claire and Hollie, said: “This is an incredibly difficult time for our family and so we ask that we can be left to grieve in peace.

“We know people are concerned about Hollie and Claire.

"Claire has now received treatment and is physically recovering. Hollie remains in a stable condition.

"It’s important that we are now able to spend as much time as possible supporting them.”

Keeley said that Kelly, who was trying to start her own family with partner Ian, was very close to both Demi and Hollie before her death.

She said: "Ever since I've known Kelly she has always talked about her nieces like they were her own.

"She didn't have kids but she was so wonderful with her nieces. Her and Ian used to go out with them and she worshipped the ground those two kids walked on.

"If I ever needed Kelly I knew she would be there because she had a heart of gold. She would do anything for absolutely everyone.

"Nobody could ever say a bad word about her and she couldn't say a bad word about anyone else. She didn't have a bad bone in her body.

"You couldn't have an argument with her. She had a heart of gold and was a true friend."

The fundraiser will be held on Sunday, August 27 from 1pm to 7pm at The Punch Bowl, Gleadless.

Keeley has already collected more than 50 prizes for the raffle including Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United tickets, spa experiences and a Now TV box.

The event will also feature an auction, facepainting, bouncy castle, music and food.