Nick Clegg speaks about son's blood cancer diagnosis

Former Sheffield Hallam MP Nick Clegg has spoken of his family's pain after his eldest son was diagnosed with blood cancer.

Antonio, who was 14 when he fell ill, has now been given the all-clear after a gruelling course of treatment.

The former deputy prime minister and his wife Miriam Gonzalez Durantez spoke to the cancer charity Bloodwise about their experience of the disease.

Their eldest son was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin's lymphoma in his neck and chest after a biopsy on a painless lump in September 2016.

Clegg told the charity that his first reaction 'was an overwhelming, if irrational, wish to take the cancer away from him and take it on ourselves.'

Antonio was treated in a teenage cancer unit, where he had four monthly cycles of chemotherapy, took a course of heavy steroids and was given around 20 tablets per day to take.

The Cleggs are campaigning for more research into kinder treatments that avoid detrimental side effects such as hair loss, vomiting, tiredness and immuno-deficiencies.

The teenager has now recovered and has regular checks to ensure the disease has not returned. His parents have called for support for Bloodwise's research into lymphoma recovery rates.

Clegg, who lost his Sheffield Hallam seat in June's general election, also has two younger sons with his Spanish wife Durantez.