Nick Clegg announces intention to stand in General Election

Sheffield MP Nick Clegg has announced his intention to stand again in the General Election announced by the Prime Minister yesterday.

Mr Clegg, who has represented the Lib Dems in the Sheffield Hallam ward for 12 years, said he is keen to retain his seat.

He made his announcement after Prime Minister Theresa May yesterday suggested a snap General Election on June 8, with MPs set to vote on it today.

The Prime Minister said Britain needed certainty, stability and strong leadership following the EU referendum.

Mr Clegg said: "Theresa May has called a General Election out of opportunism and intolerance - opportunism in seeking to exploit the weakness of Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership of the Labour party and intolerance in seeking a landslide majority to bring about 'unity', by which she means the ability to impose whatever interpretation of Brexit she wishes without meaningful scrutiny from Parliament.

"Meanwhile, her Brexit-obsessed Government is failing to provide the decent schools, hospitals and social care which communities, including those I represent in Sheffield, rightly deserve.

"This General Election once again places the interests of the Conservative Party ahead of the daily needs of the British people.

"I will be re standing as the Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate in Sheffield Hallam - a constituency I have had the immense privilege to represent in Parliament for 12 years – because I vehemently oppose the direction that Theresa May wishes to drag our wonderful country.

"When I was Leader of the Lib Dems, our key task was to provide responsible Government. Today, our key task is to provide effective opposition and lead the fight against the Conservative's damaging approach to Brexit.

"My constituents, and millions of people across the country, deserve a better choice than Theresa May’s hard Brexit and Jeremy Corbyn’s hapless leadership."