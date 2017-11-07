NHS bosses want to hear from residents over changes to close and move Sheffield minor injuries unit and walk-in centre

NHS bosses are wanting to hear from residents on a raft of changes which includes moving vital services to one site.

NHS bosses are wanting to hear from residents on a raft of changes which includes moving vital services to one site.

NHS walk-in centre on Broad Lane in Sheffield city centre

Plans are being considered to move the Minor Injuries Unit at the Hallamshire Hospital and the walk-in centre on Broad Lane to the Northern General.

The Emergency eye centre at the Hallamshire is also being scaled back and will only see emergency cases. Urgent appointments will be carried out in the community.

Health chiefs from Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group who are overseeing the plans, will also look to change how patients access urgent GP appointments within 24 hours.

People would be assessed to decide if they need to see their own GP or if they can be seen by at a different GP practice in their area through greater collaboration.

Many reacting to announcement back in late September said it would make it more difficult for people in the south and west of the city to access the walk-in services.

Stewart Dalton said: "I can see this proposal, if carried out, increasing pressure on A&E. Anyone living in the south or west of the city knows how difficult accessing the Northern General by public transport can be and parking has already been mentioned. I shall yomp to Calow (Chesterfield)."

Helen-Claire Stone added: "What a crazy idea. Obviously the buffoons that thought the idea of closing the Hallamshire and Broad Lane facilities live within 500 yards of the Northern General and have reserved parking spaces. Parking at the Northern General is a nightmare. Why break up a system that works?"

Jim Graham posted: "Great. Close two city centre facilities and send everyone to the Northern General where there is a known parking problem. This is why the NHS is in meltdown."

Dr Tim Moorhead, the chair of Sheffield CCG, said: “People have told us over the past two years that they find the current system confusing and don’t know where to go when they need urgent care for minor illnesses and injuries.

“Some people find it hard to get an urgent GP appointment when they need one. We don’t think this is good enough and want to make it easier for people to get the care they need.

“These proposals would guarantee an urgent appointment for people who need it within 24 hours - and mostly the same day. They would also lead to two new urgent treatment centres in the city.

“A less confusing system for people to ensure they get the care they need quickly, and for most of the time, closer to their home.”

The public meetings are on:

Thursday, November 23 - 6-8pm - The Circle, 33 Rockingham Lane, Sheffield S1 4FW

Wednesday, December 6 - 1.30-3.30pm - Carers Centre, Concept House, 5 Young Street, Sheffield S1 4UP

The drop-in sessions are on:

Friday, October 27 - 10am - 2pm - Stocksbridge Library, Manchester Road, Sheffield, S36 1DH

Wednesday, November 1 - 10am - 5:30pm - Manor Library, Ridgeway Road, Sheffield S12 2SS

Monday, November 6 - 10am - 5:30pm - Crystal Peaks Library,1-3 Peak Square, Sheffield S20 7PH

Tuesday, November 14 - 9:30am - 5:30pm - Firth Park Library, 443 Firth Park Road, Sheffield S5 6QQ