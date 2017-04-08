Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez lays wreath at Hillsborough memorial ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez laid a wreath at the Hillsborough memorial this morning ahead of his side's Sheffield Wednesday clash later today.

The Newcastle United manager and Liverpool legend took time out of his morning to pay tribute to the 96 Liverpool fans who lost their lives in the tragedy.

Benitez, wearing his full Newcastle United training gear, laid the wreath at the foot of the memorial in Sheffield earlier this morning.

Th former Liverpool manager made the separate trip to Hillsborough to lay the personal tribute near the main entrance to the stadium.

Benitez developed a strong bond with the families of those who lost their loved in 1989 and has continued to support their campaign since leaving Anfield.

The Newcastle Chronicle report that Benitez donated £96,000 to the Hillsborough Family Support Group shortly after leaving the Reds in 2010.