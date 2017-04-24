Newborn lambs are the star attraction at Whirlow Hall Farm

Newborn lambs were the star attraction for youngsters at a Sheffield farm.

Whirlow Hall Farm celebrated its annual lambing day with hundreds of families visiting over two days thanks to the cute new additions.

Experts in delivering lambs were on hand to answer questions on the animals and farm life.

As well as the lambing, children could meet the piglets and other farm animals and get up close with rabbits and ginea pigs in the petting area and enjoy pony rides.

There was also an Easter egg hunt for youngsters to take part in around the garden, craft activities, a storytelling area and a Punch and Judy show.

Money raised will be used to help the Whirlow Hall Farm Trust continue its work.