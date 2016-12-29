New Year's Eve revellers in South Yorkshire urged to think twice about dialling 999

Revellers in Sheffield on New Year's Eve are being urged to only dial 999 in genuine emergencies.

On what is traditionally one of the busiest nights of the year for emergency services, details have been revealed of some of the inappropriate calls South Yorkshire Police received last year.

Call handlers were said to have been 'inundated' with nuisance 999 calls when only music or background noise could be heard.

Complaints were also received about fireworks being let off, when they can actually be let off between 7am on New Year’s Eve until 1am on New Year’s Day.

Calls were also made for an ambulance or medical attention for people who had fallen down drunk.

Just before New Year’s Eve last year, a man asked for a lift to Bradford because he had no money to get home.

Deputy Head of Force Communications, Adele McGowan, said: "We plan resources in advance in order to manage the high number of calls and incidents, which we expect.

"We are here to help everybody, and will always try to advise or send people to the correct agency if it is not us, but please think before you call us if it is not a genuine emergency.

"When people call 999 or 101 for none police incidents it wastes valuable time, and means people with genuine calls have to wait longer to get through to us.

"We have a job to do and don’t want to stop genuine incidents from coming through to us."