New Year fundraising drive for air ambulance

A new fundraising and volunteer recruitment drive has been launched in Yorkshire by the region’s air ambulance service.

Last year, 14 per cent of all patients carried by the Yorkshire Air Ambulance were taken to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital, and following the opening of a state-of-the-art helipad six months ago, the charity is expecting to see this figure increase during 2017.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance has also just invested in a brand new £6m night-capable helicopter which should further increase the number of missions flown into the fully lit Sheffield helipad.

The rapid response emergency service has now appointed a new community fundraiser for South Yorkshire, Charlie Pearson, who is keen to increase YAA’s team of volunteers in the area in the new year.

Charlie, aged 27, explained that a public presence is essential to YAA’s fundraising future. She said: “With the new helipad, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s distinctive yellow helicopter is becoming a more common sight across the skies of South Yorkshire.

“That increased activity is set to grow further and we need to recruit more volunteers to support the life-saving work of this fantastic charity.

“Because we never door-knock, cold-call or door-to-door recycle, we need more volunteers on the ground who can attend community events, man information stalls and give talks.

“Being a volunteer is a really great way to get out and about in your local area and meet people.

“Anyone who volunteers for Yorkshire Air Ambulance would become a vital part of a fantastic team and has the freedom to do as little or as much as they are able and want to, to fit in with their lifestyle.”

Yorkshire Air Ambulance needs to raise £12,000 every single day to keep both of its ambulances in the air - this equates to £4.4m each year. The charity serves five million people in Yorkshire and carries out over 1,250 missions each year.

Contact Charlie on 07768175727 or email c.pearson@yaa.org.uk if you would like to find out more about becoming a South Yorkshire volunteer for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.