New talent search for region’s Lost Chord charity

Leading South Yorkshire dementia charity Lost Chord is launching a new talent search.

The charity, that provides vital interactive musical experiences for people living with dementia in care homes and day centres both across the country, is looking for new young professional musicians to help maintain and grow its services.

Lost Chord chief executive Helena Muller said: “We recently held auditions at the National Opera Centre in London and were inundated with applications.

“It was a very uplifting day because we had so many fabulous highly trained and qualified musicians taking part, many of whom will be able to make a great contribution to the Lost Chord programme.

“But we know too that there are many fantastic young musicians living and working in Yorkshire too and we would love to be able to utilise that talent pool in just the same way.”

A further audition day is now being arranged to take place at the Royal Welsh College of Music and there are plans to then hold a similar event in Yorkshire. Musicians who are already playing at degree level are invited to apply.

Helen added: “Lost Chord has been providing its programme on concerts and events for people living with dementia for 18 years now and many of our young musicians have gone on to enjoy brilliant careers in the arts.

“Whether you are an instrumentalist or a vocalist, Lost Chord needs your talents. And if you are a successful applicant you will then go on to receive full training from Lost Chord.

“All our musicians agree that seeing the way their music touches the lives of people living with dementia is both greatly uplifting and deeply moving - the rewards are truly enormous.”

Call 01709 811161.