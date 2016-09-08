New student flats plan after debate on Sheffield pubs’ fate

A Sheffield pub is set to be demolished and replaced with flats for 250 students.

Under new plans submitted to the city council, The Star and Garter, on Winter Street close to Sheffield University’s Arts Tower, would be knocked down along with a nearby Chinese takeaway, with a 16-storey building put up in its place.

Locate Developments, the firm behind the scheme, wants to create 67 flats, as well as facilities including a gym, cinema and library. The company hopes the accommodation will be ready by the 2018/19 academic year. Sheffield University has earmarked the flats for its students.

This week councillors held a debate on the loss of the city’s pubs after a motion by Coun Adam Hanraham, Lib Dem councillor for Crookes and Crosspool.

The Lib Dems say 68 pubs have shut in Sheffield since 2011, and are highlighting the issue as part of a campaign to prevent The Plough at Sandygate from being turned into a Sainsbury’s.

Coun Hanrahan said Sheffield should follow Wandsworth Council in London, which has told owners of 120 bars and pubs they need approval before demolishing or changing the use of their buildings.