New Sheffield MP accuses Tories of 'eugenics' policies to make disabled people 'suffer and die'

Sheffield MP Jared O'Mara has said Conservative policies have left disabled people to 'suffer and die'.

The Hallam MP, who sensationally unseated former deputy PM Nick Clegg, said the Tories had introduced a system of 'eugenics'

Mr O'Mara who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of six-months, said the Government has 'completely torn up the welfare system' by shutting down the Independent Living Fund and making cuts to disability and social care benefits.

The 35-year-old also declared his support for efforts to bring a criminal prosecution against Tory ministers over claims that the Department of Work and Pension’s (DWP) 'fitness to work' tests have led to the deaths of benefit claimants.

The former school governor and pub owner insisted the policies were making disabled people have suicidal thoughts.

Speaking to Disability News Service, Mr O'Mara said: "A lot of people say you can’t use that word, but I will do: it’s eugenics.

“They want disabled people to suffer and die. That’s literally what’s happening.

“Disabled people are out there suffering and dying because they have not got the financial means and financial support and nor have they got the legal means to lead an equal life, or even to lead a satisfactory life.”

After a month in his role as Labour MP for Sheffield Hallam, Mr O’Mara said he has not been able to attend debates in the Commons chamber as he cannot stand for longer than 10 minutes.

His condition leaves him with severe fatigue and the right-hand side of his body is semi-paralysed. Mobility and standing for too long are issues and he needs bannisters on both sides of stairs.

He added that reports that mentally ill people have been asked why they haven’t committed suicide by independence payment assessors support his claims.

“How is that not eugenics? Putting thoughts of suicide into a disabled person’s head. It’s literally eugenics,” he said.

“I’m not going to shy away from it, people might say I am taking it too far, but as far as I am concerned, what I have seen and what has happened across the board, it’s been eugenics.

A DWP spokesperson said: “We have a proud record in supporting disabled people, including through the landmark Disability Discrimination Act.

“In the last three years, over 500,000 have moved into work and we continue to spend around £50bn a year on benefits to support disabled people and those with health conditions – more than ever before.”