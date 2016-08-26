New Sheffield care centre to create 100 jobs

A new care centre being built in Sheffield is to create 100 jobs.

Work begun earlier this year on the construction of Wood Hill Lodge on Grimethorpe Road in Burngreave, with the centre due to open in October.

The facility will support the needs of individuals with learning disabilities and complex care needs.

It is being created by Horizon Care and will be part of the Wood Hill Care Village, located next to its Wood Hill Grange nursing home and Wood Hill House rehabilitation centre.

The company is now launching a recruitment drive to find new workers for its latest facility.

Horizon Care Homes managing director Laura Higginbottom said: “This latest development will offer the highest level of care to some of the most vulnerable people in our society, assisting them to live as independently as possible.

“At the same time we are creating an additional 100 jobs, many of them highly-skilled and offering great career potential which is great news for the local economy.

“We currently have a wide range of vacancies available ranging from nursing to support workers to chefs and managers.

“It has always been our long term aim to challenge many of the negative stereotypes associated with the care industry.

“The launch of Wood Hill Lodge later this month marks a significant step in the development of our plans to create unique community which provides individuals with a wide range of care needs with the chance to live as independently as possible, whilst benefiting from high levels care and support.

“As a Sheffield-based business, our Wood Hill complex is our flagship centre. Our existing care centres have achieved good ratings by the CQC and the opening of Wood Hill Lodge will not only help more people in the city to build a career in the healthcare sector, but perhaps most importantly of all will ensure that loved ones can receive care and support when they need it most.”