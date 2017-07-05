New Sheffield bar forced to temporarily close less than two weeks after opening

A new Sheffield bar has been forced to temporarily close, less than two weeks after its grand opening.

The Old Workshop in Kelham Island opened to rave reviews on Friday, June 16, offering a range craft beers plus seven keg lines from local breweries.

However, the bar took to Facebook on Wednesday last week to reveal that they had been forced to temporarily close due to flooding.

The OId Workshop posted: "I guess we're not as waterproof as we thought! Due to structural damage, I'm afraid we will be CLOSED THIS WEEK."

However, the bar revealed they would be reopening as normal from tomorrow.

The venture is a joint collaboration between brewer Tom Harrington, who runs The Beer Engine on London Road, and siblings Matt and Melissa Holdsworth, who run The Bhaji Shop Thali Cafe on Ball Street.