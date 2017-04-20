New service to help victims of crime launched in South Yorkshire

A victims’ service commissioned by South Yorkshire and Humberside Police and Crime Commissioners was launched at the Keepmoat Stadium.

The service, provided by Victim Support, will help victims of crime cope with their experiences and recover.

Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “It is important that each victim has access to a single point of contact, which will offer services to meet their specific needs.

“The victims’ service considers vulnerability and victim rights under the Victims Code. Victim Support have been awarded this contract across South Yorkshire and Humberside to support victims emotionally and practically, it will help victims with criminal injuries and compensation applications.

“I would like to congratulate them today on being awarded the contract.”

The PCCs Victims Services will be located in South Yorkshire on the site of the sexual assault referral centre.

It is hoped by keeping all of the services under one roof, they can be more efficient.

“We are very pleased to be asked to provide support across South Yorkshire and Humberside,” said Johanna Parks, from Victim Support.