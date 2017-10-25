New scheme to to boost number of teachers by reimbursing student loan payments to be piloted in Doncaster

A new scheme is bring introduced in Doncaster aimed at attracting new teachers to the area.

Education Secretary Justine Greening has said the town is one of 25 areas across the UK selected to run a pilot programme to reimburse student loan repayments for modern foreign languages and science teachers in the early years of their careers.

The scheme is aimed at attracting and retaining teachers in the subjects and areas of the country where they are needed most.

Around 800 modern foreign language and 1,700 science teachers a year will be eligible for the scheme.

Mrs Greening, who made the announcement to delegates at a Teach First conference in London, said: "I want to make sure that everyone has the same opportunity to achieve their ambitions, regardless of where they are growing up or their background.

"It’s great news that there are 1.8 million more children in schools rated good or outstanding than there were in 2010 and the attainment gap between disadvantaged children and their peers is narrowing.

“But we know there is more to do – particularly in parts of the country that are at risk of falling behind. Our 12 Opportunity Areas are central to this. Working together with schools, councils, local businesses and other organisations, this programme is looking at ways to give all children the best start in life.

“Great teachers help unlock children’s talents and Teach First is already playing a key role by recruiting top graduates with the potential to become excellent teachers in some of our most challenging schools. I look forward to continuing to work with them to broaden horizons for all young people.”

The announcements follow the recent confirmation of a number of measures to recruit and retain more great teachers, including a new phased maths bursary and a £30m investment to provide tailored support to some of the schools facing the most significant recruitment and retention challenges.