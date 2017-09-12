New pub set to open in Sheffield city centre and they're looking for staff

A new pub will open in Sheffield city centre later this month and they've announced that they're looking for staff.

Edwards' Glossop Road is set to open before the end of September on the site of the former Stone & Taps pub which closed down in June.

Glossop Road - Google Maps

The pub is being opened by the people behind the popular Ship Inn on Kelham Island and has been described as their 'creative innovation'.

Edward's will open on Glossop Road and they have advertised a number of full time and part time job opportunities in the bar and kitchen, as well as apprenticeships.

Posting on their Facebook page, Edward's wrote: "Our head chef Gary Pickles worked with and was trained by Gordon Ramsey.

"Gary was head chef at Gordon's London restaurants and worked with Ramsey for 7 years. He's looking for two (maybe three) young, keen people to join his team.

"Edward's Glossop Road is named after the buildings main architect Edward Gibbs a former student here in the city at Sheffield College Of Art (Now Sheffield Hallam)."

Stone & Taps closed down in June, less than six months after reopening.

It was one of 11 pubs bought by Hawthorn Leisure from JD Wetherspoon but now the company said the pub needs to move in a "new direction".

To apply, visit the pub's Facebook Page here.