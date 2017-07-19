New principal as Doncaster college looks at apprenticeships

Doncaster College has a new boss as it looks towards a merger with another organisation - and it looks set to see a surge in apprenticeships.

New principal Anne Tyrrell has taken over as the principal of the college, based at Doncaster Waterfront, taking over after her predecessor Rachel Davies, who took the helm on an interim basis until the start of consultation over a proposed merger with North Lindsey College in Scunthorpe.

Consultation started earlier this month, and Ms Tyrrell has started this week.

But speaking ahead of leaving the post, Ms Davies said she believed the college could see a surge in apprenticeships in the near future because of new rules for large employers.

The organisation is contacting businesses to look at how it can work with them over training requirements, in connection with a new apprenticeship level, which came into force earlier this year.

The levy is cash that has to be paid by employers with annual pay bills in excess of £3 million, to fund new apprenticeships.

The levy will be charged at a rate of 0.5 per cent of an employer’s pay bill. Each employer will receive an allowance of £15,000 to offset against their levy payment.

In an interview before she left the post, Ms Davies, said the college was going out to form relationships with clients who would be companies affected by the new levy, to help them see how they can best invest in training.

She said: "We're wanting to make sure that we can help companies who pay the levy, and help them get to grips with it.

"I think we will see a significant increase in apprenticeships in Doncaster. I think over the next year to two years we will see we will see more employers thinking carefully about how they improve and enhance their workforce.

"We expect to create a lot of extra courses in the college.

"This should give a big training boost to Doncaster."

Training that companies offer from the levy does not have to be low level skills - it can be spent on degree level qualifications if that is what the employer wants.