New Poundland to open in South Yorkshire tomorrow and customers can win free vouchers

Poundland will open up another store in South Yorkshire tomorrow morning with the first 100 customers winning golden tickets.

The discount store will open a new store in Cortonwood Retail Park on Thursday, August 31.

The first 100 customers will each receive a golden ticket with the chance to win multiple prizes.

There will also be various product giveaways throughout the day and one lucky winner will receive £100 worth of Poundland vouchers to spend in store.

Poundland’s Trading Director, Barry Williams, says: “We are delighted to bring our unique proposition to Cortonwood Retail Park.

Poundland offers amazing value on top branded products to over 7 million customers every week for just £1 and we look forward to opening our doors!”