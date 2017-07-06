A dozen new police recruits taken on in South Yorkshire are to be posted into South Yorkshire's most challenging communities.

HEADLINE - New police recruits posted in South Yorkshire's challenging communities

The 12 trainee officers, who are all on the new Police Now programme, which only accepts candidates with a minimum 2:1 degree, will be based in communities including Page Hall and Darnall in Sheffield along with Eastwood in Rotherham and Hexthorpe in Doncaster.

They are to be placed in areas as 'problem solvers' where police chiefs know that there are issues which need addressed.

Former teacher Nicola Dewhurst will be based in Eastwood to focus on issues of concern raised by the community.

She said: "I enjoyed teaching at secondary school but I want a fresh challenge where I can work with different people to improve their lives. Working with my South Yorkshire Police colleagues in Eastwood certainly appears to offer variety and the opportunity to make a difference.



"I regularly engaged with children from varying backgrounds during my teaching days in Manchester and I am confident I can become the main point of contact for the multicultural mix of Eastwood residents when they need help to prevent crime and tackle anti-social behaviour.



"We will be looking to empower residents to work with South Yorkshire Police and partner agencies such as Rotherham Borough Council to solve problems and have a positive impact on their environment."



Sergeant Mike Miles, leading the Police Now scheme in South Yorkshire, said: "Nicola and her Police Now counterparts will each be dedicated to a specific neighbourhood where they will work with residents, identify issues that matter to the community before working to fix recurring problems and provide long-term change.



"Their roles, whilst targeted to tackling specific community issues, will complement the wider neighbourhood policing offer that is currently being developed by the force alongside our public and partners.



"The project has already run in seven forces nationally and has brought many benefits to challenged communities around the UK. By offering a new entry route into the service to graduates, we are able to broaden the experience and skills of our workforce. We are now one of 19 different forces to sign up to the project this year."



Police Now officers will be based in specific communities for two years.



New recruits in Sheffield will be posted in Page Hall, Parson Cross, Darnall and the city centre.



In Doncaster they will be based in Hexthorpe, Edlington, Mexborough and the town centre.

Rotherham recruits will be based in Eastwood and Dinnington; and Barnsley will have officers in Kendray and Goldthorpe.



