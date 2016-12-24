New police dogs set to hand out ruff justice on South Yorkshire's streets in time for Christmas

Two new recruits could soon be handing out some ruff justice on the streets of South Yorkshire after passing out at Police Dog training school just in time for Christmas

PD Quinn, a 14-month-old German Shepherd cross Malinois and PD Cairo, a four-year-old German Shepherd, recently received their licenses after completing the general purpose dog course at our training school Niagara in Hillsborough.

Police Dog Cairo

As part of the 12-week course, Cairo and Quinn learnt how to search different locations and track and trace offenders, wanted and missing people - some of the tasks they will complete as part of their duty.

PC Pitcher, PD Cairo’s handler said: “The initial general purpose course involves a lot of detailed training that has been specialised to the primary tasks the dogs will be given.

“The training also helps develop the relationship between our dogs and handlers so we can be an effective team that works to keep everyone safe.”

"If anyone is going out over Christmas period, keep your eyes out for our officers and police dogs, who will be working to ensure everyone is having a safe and fun filled Christmas."

Well done PD Cairo and PD Quinn on your pawesome achievement.