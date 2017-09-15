New police dog litter born in South Yorkshire

A new police dog litter of 10 pups has been born in South Yorkshire.

The German Shepherd litter was born last night as part of South Yorkshire Police's successful police dog breeding programme, making it the 25th since 2007.

Because of the reputation of South Yorkshire's working police dogs, they are used by police forces across the country and abroad.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Both mum and the all puppies are fit, healthy and are currently resting together.

"This is the 25th litter born under the force's highly awarded puppy-breeding scheme, established in 2007."