A new library run by volunteers has opened in Sheffield.

Tinsley Library, hosted by Tinsley Forum in Bawtry Road, becomes the 16th in Sheffield to be run by the community.

The 16 libraries were taken out of local authority control in 2014, in an attempt to save £650,000 a year.

Tinsley Library closed last year after Sheffield Council’s lease on the previous building expired. The new library will initially open three days a week.