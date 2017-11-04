New Lib Dem candidate ready to fight for Jared O'Mara's Sheffield Hallam seat

The Liberal Democrats have chosen the person they hope will unseat a controversial Sheffield MP.

Laura Gordon will be the party's candidate for the next election in the Sheffield Hallam constituency.

Labour's Jared O'Mara won the seat from former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg in the June General Election.

But Mr O'Mara has faced calls to resign in recent weeks after homophobic and misogynistic comments he posted online in the past were uncovered.

Labour revealed that he was not interviewed prior to selection for the Hallam candidacy.

The first-time MP stepped down from the women and equalities committee at Westminster and has been suspended by Labour while his conduct is investigated - although he is still the Hallam MP.

Following her selection by Lib Dem party members on Friday, Ms Gordon said: “I am really honoured to be selected by the Liberal Democrats to be the candidate in Sheffield Hallam.

"The Liberal Democrats have a long history in Sheffield Hallam and it is a privilege to follow in the footstep of Richard Allen and Nick Clegg.

“Our country faces some tough challenges over the next few years. We’ve got Brexit taking up all the time in Parliament and making us more inward looking while big global issues like climate change are continuing to threaten our way of life.

"I’ve seen first hand while working with Oxfam, Save the Children and the Department for International Development just how much damage these big international issues are having.

“Sheffield Hallam deserves a fresh new voice to stand up for our community in the face of a weak and wobbly Government and a Labour Party that has let Sheffield down.

“Labour have also failed us locally. We’ve seen pensioners arrested at dawn, a local councillor taken to court and the £900 million devolution deal collapse. It’s time to believe in better for Sheffield."