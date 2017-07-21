New laws planned for Rotherham town centre and Clifton Park

New laws could be introduced in Rotherham town centre and Clifton Park in a crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

Rotherham Council is considering introducing a Public Space Protection Order for part of the town Centre and Clifton Park which would list what behaviour will not be tolerated.

If the order is granted, £100 penalties will be issued to anyone found drinking alcohol anywhere other than at licensed premises or events.

Spitting would be a breach the order, along with dropping litter, failing to keep dogs on leads and under control, using or carrying drugs and using a vehicle to cause a nuisance.

Behaviour or language that causes harassment, alarm or distress to another person would also be a breach of the order as well as fundraising or marketing without permission.

Rotherham Council said the order would form part of its efforts to regenerate Rotherham town centre to make it 'an attractive place for people to visit and do business'.

It wants views from members of the public.

A council spokesman said: "The council continues to receive complaints about a minority of people who behave in an unacceptable way.

"Not only does this have an impact on individuals who may suffer at the hands of such behaviour but it can also give others a negative perception of the town centre.

"Whilst Rotherham and its town centre remain safe places to enjoy, the council and its partners are keen to access the full range of powers available, in order to continue to support the vibrancy of these areas and attract more visitors.

"The council and its partners continue to look at new and innovative ways to not only address poor behaviour but also to promote positive behaviours, seeking to set a standard for our town centre and Clifton Park.

"One of the measures currently under consideration is the use of a Public Space Protection Order. A PSPO introduces a number of prohibitions to address the anti-social behaviour of individuals visiting these areas. By outlining these prohibitions we can also make it clear what kind of behaviour is acceptable in the town centre.

"The conditions have been drafted in direct response to the concerns raised by the public, partners businesses and councillors.

"The council would like to know how you feel about the introduction of a PSPO and whether you feel the conditions proposed would tackle poor behaviours and promote behaviours that you see as positive.

"Your views will help us shape how we deal with some of the anti-social behaviour issues within the town centre and Clifton Park. "

Visit www.rotherham.gov.uk/consultations to leave your views before August 10.