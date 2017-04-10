New interim CEO at the hospital helm

Barnsley Hospital has appointed a new interim chief executive, Dr Richard Jenkins, following the departure of its previous leader, Diane Wake.

Richard became the Trust’s medical director and deputy chief executive in January 2015. He has practised medicine for over 20 years, becoming a consultant in 2002 specialising in diabetes and endocrinology. In 2006, he was awarded a Health Foundation Leadership Fellowship.

After holding various medical leadership roles, Richard became medical director at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust in 2012, a post he held for two years before coming to Barnsley. Since joining the Trust, Richard has been instrumental in the significant reduction in mortality ratios and his work on the reduction of medical locum agency spend, which has been cut by almost half, has resulted in national recognition with Trusts across England adopting the methodology.

Dr Jenkins said: “I believe that NHS services should be clinically-led and quality driven and I think Barnsley Hospital has achieved the right focus. I’m delighted by this opportunity.”