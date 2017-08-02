New headteacher appointed at a Sheffield secondary school

A new headteacher has been appointed at a Sheffield secondary school.

Simon Hawkins will take over as headteacher at Fir Vale School, in Fir Vale from September.

Breffni Martin, is leaving her role as headteacher at Fir Vale School

Mr Hawkins, who is currently a senior leader at Titus Salt School in Shipley, West Yorkshire is taking over from Breffni Martin.

In the school's newsletter, Ms Martin said: "It is exciting for me to be moving on to a new business but it is also very sad to be leaving Fir Vale and of course Sheffield after seven years in this very friendly city.

"The governors, students, parents and community have made my job here a very fulfilling experience and I will miss you all."

She added: "Mr Hawkins is an experience leader presently at Titus Salt School in Shipley.

"He has been to visit us for several days, getting to know the senior team and some of our key staff.

"I am sure he will learn to love Fir Vale as much as I do.

"I have enjoyed my time here and I will be watching with interest and affection the progress I am sure it will make over the next few years under his leadership."

Mr Hawkins said he was delighted to be appointed to the role.

"It is great privilege for me to lead such caring and inclusive school," he said.

"I am looking forward to getting to know students, their families as well as colleagues at Fir Vale and across the city."