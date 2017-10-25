New flights to top destinations announced by Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Holidaymakers can jet off to two new destinations from Doncaster Sheffield Airport next year... to Naples, Italy, and Hurghada City, Egypt.

As one of the fastest growing airports in the country, Doncaster Sheffield continues to expand its impressive range of over 40 destinations across Europe and beyond as it welcomes the two new TUI routes.

With the first flight to Naples taking off on May 7, 2018, travellers will be able to fly every Monday throughout the summer months, with departures until the end of October 2018.

The new flights to Italy’s third largest city are on sale now and will provide sun-seekers and culture vultures alike with the perfect opportunity to soak up the sights and sounds of Naples’ historic centre, a Unesco World Heritage Site.

Along with the city’s wealth of history, art and architecture waiting to be discovered, there’s also the renowned Italian pizza, pasta and gelato to be sampled!

A new weekly route to Hurghada, Egypt will be in operation for those looking to book a holiday for winter 2018/19. Hurghada City is the second largest Egyptian city on the Red Sea and, thanks to its world-renowned coral reefs, one of Egypt’s leading holiday destinations.

Named as the UK’s best small airport under 10 million passengers by Which? consumer group, Doncaster Sheffield Airport scores highly for terminal parking close by, queues at security, passport control, baggage drop and most significantly the friendly ‘Yorkshire welcome’ from staff.

Chris Harcombe, Aviation Development Director, said: “We are thrilled to introduce this summer time route to Naples and a brand new route to DSA, in Hurghada City, Egypt.”