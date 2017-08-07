New Domino's pizza store to open in Sheffield - find out how you can get 50 per cent off your order

Domino's is celebrating the opening of its latest Sheffield outlet by offering pizza lovers 50 per cent off.

The new store in Crookes opens this Saturday and is marking the occasion by making the special offer.

Ricky Kandola, Operations Director at Domino’s said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our doors to the people of Sheffield, and we’re celebrating the opening by offering 50 per cent off when you spend £30 or more online!”

“There’s also plenty of employment opportunity for people living in Sheffield, so we look forward to welcoming local pizza superstars to join our growing team. In particular we’re searching for delivery drivers, who can provide exceptional customer service, and demonstrate integrity, honesty and reliability, as well as being pepperoni passionate for freshly made pizza.”

The new outlet will create up to 25 new jobs and Domino's are still looking for recruits for the Crookes store.

At induction, as well as throughout their career, Domino’s offers its employees full training, ranging from dough management and food hygiene for pizza makers through to road safety for all delivery drivers.

If you are interested in a position at the store, please contact 0114 268 2222.