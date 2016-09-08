New cycling and walking path to officially launch in Chesterfield

Events will take place next week to celebrate the official opening of a new walking and cycling path in Chesterfield.

The route – built by Derbyshire County Council with a £1million Government grant – links Somersall, Queen’s Park and Chesterfield train station.

Chris Allen, chair of the Chesterfield Cycle Campaign (CCC), said: “We welcome the opening of the new link and hope it encourages more train commuters to think about walking or cycling to the station. Along the route there are many employers which can take advantage of a fast, free transport alternative which benefits their health.”

Matt Easter, regional director for charity Sustrans, which administered the Government grant to build the route, said: “This is a fantastic project which will be a great asset to Chesterfield, providing a safe, healthy and pleasant alternative route to the station for residents and visitors and helping to relieve traffic congestion.”

Events being held to mark the opening include:

• Between 7am and 9am on Wednesday, September 14, CCC will be at the train station giving out a free Chesterfield Cycle Map promoting the route

• Between 7am and 9am on Thursday, September 15, CCC and the county council will be at the train station promoting adult cycle training, free to anyone living in the Chesterfield area

• At 11am on Friday, September 16, Councillor Dean Collins, lead member for transport at the county council, will officially open the route

• And at 10.30am on Saturday, September 17, dressed-up cyclists will leave Nonna’s on Chatsworth Road for a short ride along the path, finishing at the Vintage Tea Rooms. A prize will be given for the best-dressed rider!

Studies have shown that each additional hour spent in a car per day is associated with an increase in the likelihood of obesity. Public health experts have suggested the NHS could save up to £6billion a year by 2025 through increased levels of spending on cycle provision.