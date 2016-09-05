New course for team of budding start-ups

Creative students from Sheffield Hallam University are learning new skills in product design and business development, with the aim of getting their creations on the shelves of local shops.

12 students are taking part in ‘Learn, Create, Sell’ - a brand new ten-week programme which teaches new creative skills, mainly around laser cutting, helping to unlock creative potential and develop saleable products.

The course is being run as part of the University’s Catalyst Festival of Creativity, and aims to see all 12 participants pitching their products to local businesses at the end of the course, with the aim of getting their items on display in Sheffield shops.

Each individual will learn skills to produce saleable products on a laser cutting machine as well as gaining the necessary knowledge to launch a start-up business, including marketing and customer service skills. Upon completing the programme, all participants gain a nationally recognised certificate in Art & Design.

Zak Ahmed, founder of Learn, Create, Sell, said: “LCS aims to give people the opportunities to fully realise their creative talents, experience new skills and, potentially, take the first steps into running their own business.

“Catalyst Festival of Creativity has given us the chance to offer the course to students and we hope that by the end of the 10 weeks there will be some great products which local shops and people will love.”

Catalyst Festival of Creativity, which is part of Sheffield’s wider Year of Making, is taking place until November with 28 different creative projects over the course of eight months.

Visit www.shu.ac.uk/catalyst to find out more about the creative projects being offered as part of Catalyst.