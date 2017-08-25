New community shop provides free household items for Sheffield residents most in need

A woman from Sheffield has opened a community shop in Attercliffe to support those in need including homeless or victims of domestic violence.

Francine Wright, 37, opened the Francine's Community Shop, on Attercliffe Road, nine weeks ago and has already helped over 60 families and individuals.

She said she first got the idea of the shop, called Francine's Community Shop, last year when she went out onto the streets of the city to give out food and sleeping bags to homeless people.

"Last year I was flicking through Facebook and something came up about the homeless and I thought 'I'm going to go out on the streets and talk to people'," she said.

"One night I was talking to a guy who was living on the street and it hit home.

"He said he was scared that when he eventually got re-homed he wouldn't have a bed and I really wanted to do something to help."

Businesses who need help furnishing a new place for someone who has been given a home get in touch with Francine. If it is available, Francine sends the items to them immediately and completely free of charge.

As Francine's business receives no other funding, the shop is open to the public selling new and used household goods at low prices to maintain its success.

"People think the worst when it comes to homelessness," added Francine.

"They think it's drugs or alcohol and that's just not the case. It puts things into perspective.

"If I can go to bed knowing that I've made someones life a little bit better, I'm happy."