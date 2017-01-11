New classes will get residents online

Shiregreen residents are improving their online skills through free digital training classes, as part of a national initiative.

In partnership with We Are Digital, Sanctuary Housing is delivering training sessions to residents through its Sanctuary Online programme - which aims to teach everyone, from those seeking work to those in retirement, how to use the internet and expand their online world.

The first session has already been delivered, at the Shiregreen Neighbourhood Centre, with more planned in the coming months. Delivered by digital experts from We Are Digital, the sessions will teach residents a range of skills including searching and applying for jobs online, paying bills, preparing CV’s and managing Universal Credit. In addition, residents can learn how to efficiently use computer software, such as Microsoft Word and Excel, and keep in touch with family and friends through email and Skype.

Melanie King, Sanctuary Housing’s neighbourhood partnerships manager for Shiregreen, said: “Supporting residents to get online and learn new skills is helping them to enjoy all the benefits that digital technology can add to their lives, whatever their age.

“Being online can reduce social isolation, help people find work and make it easier for them to handle day to day activities.”

Figures released in 2016 show that 12.6 million people in the UK are still not online. Of those with limited basic digital skills, 57 per cent are aged over 65, 31 per cent earn less than £9,500 a year, 28 per cent are unemployed and 26 per cent live in rural areas.

Call 03333 442561 for details.