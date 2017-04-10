New chair for local charity, Age UK Sheffield

A leading Sheffield business figure has been appointed chair of local charity, Age UK Sheffield.

David Campbell, who has been deputy chair since 2014, will lead the charity’s work to support people aged 50 and over in Sheffield.

Mr Campbell is chair of the Sheffield-based Tinsley Bridge Group and owner/director at IIDEA Ltd, an SME based at the Advanced Manufacturing Park.

Mr Campbell said: “I am honoured to be taking on the role of chair of the board of trustees of Age UK Sheffield. We have a talented and dedicated workforce who are consistently rated highly by our clients in Sheffield, and our board capabilities are exceptional.”